MAMA MIA!: With so many pregnancies taking place in the Kardashian-Jenner family, this appears to be a natural next step.

Good American, the Los Angeles-based fashion brand offering founded by Khloé Kardashian — who is pregnant — and Emma Grede, are getting into maternity action. On Thursday, they will introduce the brand’s first maternity denim line dubbed Good Mama on Goodamerican.com.

The collections, including core and fashion-forward styles, feature two flattering fits for women at all stages of their pregnancy in sizes 00-24. Prices range from $149 to $179.

One of the styles is called The Honeymoon, which is designed for the first, growing months at the beginning of pregnancy. The fit is offered in a mid- or low-rise and features two, non-restrictive elastic panels at the waistband that don’t leave marks. The second is The Home Stretch, which was designed with an ultra-soft-belly cocoon which allows coverage near the end of the pregnancy.

Good American launched in 2016 at Nordstrom with a line of premium denim. The company has since branched out into bodysuits, sweaters, skirts, sweats and accessories. The collection is manufactured in the U.S. The company has dabbled in brick-and-mortar with a temporary shop within VFiles in New York’s SoHo, and then within shops-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s. Last December it opened its first pop-up on the West Coast at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale, Calif., through early January.