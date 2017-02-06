DIGITAL DRESSES: Google and fashion house Ivyrevel have teamed on a digital fashion collaboration.

Aiming to bring “couture to the digital age,” they have unveiled what they call “the world’s first data dress” created by a smartphone app.

Using Coded Couture, a program that studies a user’s lifestyle and daily activities, the user information is then translated that into the production of a bespoke Ivyrevel dress, which is created and fulfilled by the brand.

The digital initiative was spearheaded by Google and the digital fashion house run by cofounders Kenza Zouiten and Aleksandar Subosic. The company launched in 2013 and is supported by the H&M Group and PayPal. Based in Stockholm, the brand uses algorithms and data analysis to produce its range of digitally bespoke pieces.

It took more than a year for the team to develop the data dress app. The user can download the free app from their mobile phone and throughout the week, the app analyzes the user and tracks day-to-day activities. Coded Couture by Ivyrevel x Google offer users a customizable dress in a vast range of materials, colors, embellishments and silhouettes. Prices start at $100 a dress.

“It’s such an exiting moment,” Subosic said. “We’re about to change the fashion industry by bringing the customer’s personality into the design process through data technology. To get a unique piece of clothing today, you need to either buy a custom-made design piece or design it yourself, but that is generally not an affordable option and most people lack the design experience. The data dress enables women around the world to order a dress made entirely for them, that reflects the way they live their lives.”