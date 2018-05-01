GOOP DEE DOO: Dallas is stuck on Goop — and Gwyneth Paltrow.

When she invited local tastemakers to shop last Thursday at Goop’s pop-up in Highland Park Village, they came out in force.

“Goop has a way of curating the home, clothing and lifestyle in a way that is special and livable, and people love it,” said Christen Wilson, who’s on the board of the Tate Americas Foundation. “I bought a silver jacket for my son and a navy sweatshirt.”

“I love that you can have a margarita and buy some salt and maybe a Prada bag,” said Bagsnob blogger Tina Craig. “It’s like the next level.”

Paltrow and Highland Park Village co-owners Elisa and Stephen Summers returned the favor that evening, hosting them and 55 more for an al fresco dinner in the Summers’ verdant backyard. Among those attending were Nick Wooster, former Forty Five Ten executives Brian Bolke and Taylor Tomasi Hill, art consultants and dealers Lisa and John Runyon and blogger Jane Aldridge.

The party was an ode to Goop’s collaboration with Cointreau, which meant plenty of margaritas were washed down with fresh, veggie-oriented cuisine by chef Seamus Mullen.

“Delicious,” said Craig.