Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has linked with everyone from Stella McCartney to Michael Kors on exclusive merchandise, and its latest tie-up comes with LeCatch blogger and former Lucky editor Marlien Rentmeester. The Marmy army jacket, which Rentmeester unveiled for a Claire V. collaboration, has gotten a holiday upgrade for Goop with the addition of a removable faux-fur stole and cuffs. The piece, which retails for $595, will launch on Goop.com Dec. 14 and is also available at the Goop Lab store in the Brentwood Country Mart.

“I don’t think my wardrobe could survive without an army jacket. They’re just so versatile,” said Rentmeester, who is often seen about town wearing hers over a cocktail dress. “My goal with Goop was to design the all-time, most sophisticated army jacket, one that’s polished, luxe and eternally chic. It goes beyond the basic by essentially being three jackets in one flattering one-size-fits-all piece. The detachable, ribbon-trimmed stole was inspired by Jon Snow’s lush fur capes on ‘Game of Thrones.’ I wanted it to look warm and extravagant, something that I could throw over a dress or a cozy sweater and look ‘done.’ The fur arm trim is also removable, which allows the jacket to be worn during warmer months.”

Considering it was 80-plus degrees in Los Angeles this week, seasonal versatility is a must. On Tuesday night, Rentmeester and Goop Lab hosted a cocktail party that drew designer Mary Alice Haney and neighboring retailer Jenny Belushi, among others. LeCatch last year partnered with Haney on a limited-edition minidress, and Rentmeester said she’s planning more seasonal collaborations as she expands her web site. In addition to buying the Marmy jacket, guests perused Goop’s other apparel offerings, including its Italy-made line, Goop Label, which launched in September 2016 with monthly drops of elevated classics.