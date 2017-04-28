Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to draw a crowd. The founder and chief executive officer of Goop and Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, celebrated Paltrow’s Mother’s Day edit and launch of Goop beauty products on the e-tailer with a wellness-minded brunch in Venice, Calif., with designers Rosetta Getty, Anine Bing, Brigette Romanek and Lisa Marie Fernandez; jewelry designers Lisa Eisner, Andrea Fohrman, Anita Ko and Jennifer Meyer, and Erica Pelosini, Fuschia Kate Sumner, Kelly Sawyer and Estee Stanley, among others.

Guests indulged in mini-treatments from Goop’s favorite wellness pros, which included reflexology, crystal therapy from Style Rituals, manicures from organic nail-care company Tenoverten and facial massages from Face Love. Butcher’s Daughter’s fresh juices, beauty elixirs and healthy bites were served up throughout the morning.

Goop and Net began their relationship six years ago and have thrown three events together, including one last summer at Paltrow’s home in Amagansett. Thursday’s event marked the first time they’ve taken the partnership to the West Coast. Net began selling beauty and grooming products in the spring of 2013.

“This is the first one we’ve done here on Goop’s home turf,” Loehnis said. “We were early fans and had a hunch there might be synergy between our two brands.” She said the first Goop fashion edit “blew us away and was a catalyst for a program across a number of platforms. It’s been wonderful to see brand evolve and we love everything it stands for, wellness and well-being.”

In addition to Goop’s branded products, which range from a $72 candle to a $395 shirt dress, Paltrow selected a Saint Laurent striped sweater, black Gucci loafers, a Prada pussy bow pleated midi dress, Fendi slides and Olivia von Halle silk-satin pajamas. Note for dads and kids: non-Goop pieces ranged from a $95 La Perla brief to a $8,100 Yvonne Léon diamond and pearl ear jacket.