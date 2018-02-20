JEWEL BOX: A little bit of Laguna Beach has made its way to NoLIta with the opening of jewelry brand Gorjana’s second store.

The jewelry company — known for its delicate necklaces, rings and bracelets made for layering — opened its first store in Laguna in 2016 followed by last year’s expansions onto Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice and its first New York store at 4th and Bank Streets in New York’s West Village in a space previously occupied by Marc Jacobs.

“The West Village store is doing fantastic,” founder and creative director Gorjana Reidel said. “It’s been wonderful to have a store in the neighborhood we’ve been part-time residents in for the last decade and be so well received. Customers are drawn to our light and airy Californian aesthetic and are loving all the positive energy.”

Reidel noted the store has helped expose the line to a good number of Parisian customers visiting the space.

Last year’s move into New York was a significant one for the business, which Reidel started with husband and chief executive officer Jason Reidel more than a decade ago when the two bootstrapped the company and shopped the line themselves from boutique to boutique and at trade shows. That they managed to nab the West Village space Reidel called “serendipitous” at the time, given she had walked past it so often before.

The NoLIta jewel box totals 500 square feet, with a design in keeping with existing stores: a coastal feel with light woods, accents of brass, touches of shibori indigo fabrics and plenty of greenery. The space is anchored by a crystal quartz chandelier and includes on-site custom engraving.

The store’s opening keeps the company on track for ambitious growth plans over the next few years. Seven to 10 more doors are slated to bow over the next 12 months with a focus on the California and New York markets.