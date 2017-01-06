ON THE ROAD: Street style fanatics may be disappointed to learn that Russian men’s wear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, following his show as the men’s wear guest designer at Pitti Uomo last June, will not be returning to the Paris runway this season – and beyond.

Instead Rubchinskiy, whose collections hark back to the early Nineties when the Soviet Union collapsed, plans to show independently on Jan. 12 in an undisclosed location in Russia’s Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea. He is expected to continue with this on-the-road concept for his shows going forward. Buyers and press who won’t make the trip can view the designer’s fall 2017 collection at the Comme des Garçons showroom on Paris’ Place Vendôme from Jan. 21 to 23.

The designer, photographer and filmmaker, whose limited-edition photography books have become collector gold, launched his label – rooted in Moscow’s skate culture – in 2008 and presented his first three shows in Moscow. He then moved to Paris for four seasons, from June 2014 to January 2016, as a protégé of Comme des Garçons, which produces and distributes his line.

The designer in September launched his debut scent, dubbed Perfect Summer Weekend, also produced in collaboration with Comme des Garçons. Developed with perfumer Alexis Dadier, the fragrance boasts accents of tar and rubber; an olfactory wink to skateboard wheels heating up on the pavement.