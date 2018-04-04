CHANGE AGENT: Gosha Rubchinskiy has a new mystery project up his sleeve. The Russian designer on Wednesday posted a message on his Instagram account announcing plans to “stop Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you’ve known it.”

“We will have no more seasonal collections. Instead, something new is coming,” he said.

A post shared by ГОША РУБЧИНСКИЙ (@gosharubchinskiy) on Apr 4, 2018 at 4:09am PDT

The designer, who is closely linked to the skateboarding scene, was not available for comment.

Rubchinskiy, who is also a photographer and filmmaker, introduced his label in 2008 and presented his first three shows in Moscow. He catapulted on to the men’s wear scene with his edgy shows in Paris, where he showed for four seasons, from June 2014 to January 2016, as a protégé of Comme des Garçons, which produces and distributes his line. Shunning European fashion weeks, his last three collections have been shown in his homeland. His fall 2018 collection was presented at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Centre in Yekaterinburg.

The designer has collaborated with brands including Adidas, Dr. Martens, Levi’s and Burberry.

His debut scent, Perfect Summer Weekend, produced in collaboration with Comme des Garçons, launched in 2016.