GET YOUR SKATE ON: Ultracool skate brand Paccbet has teamed with Carhartt WIP on a 12-piece capsule line to hit stores later this month. The Russian brand, founded in 2016 by designer Gosha Rubchinskiy and a team of Russian skaters and artists, has reinterpreted some of Carhartt’s core workwear styles, taking its inspiration from late Eighties and early Nineties skating aesthetics.

Products in the line feature the Paccbet — pronounced “rassviet,” meaning “sunrise” in Russian — logo in Carhartt’s signature font, and include two-tone pants, the Detroit denim jacket reworked with bolder proportions and a cobranded T-shirt.

The capsule launches Jan. 24 at Dover Street Market and Carhartt WIP stores as well as selected skate shops. There will also be a cobranded pop-up in Moscow, set to open on Jan. 27.