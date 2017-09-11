CODDINGTON TO BE HONORED: The 58th annual Clio Awards, which takes place Sept. 27 at The Tent at Lincoln Center, will be hosted by Cecily Strong, cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” Elle Fanning will present Grace Coddington, creative director at large of Vogue, with the Clio Fashion & Beauty Lifetime Achievement award.

Grand Clio Award winners will be revealed live during the ceremony, which brings together leading creative, marketers, agency heads and high-level executives across advertising, media, music, fashion and beauty. Gold, silver and bronze winners were revealed today on clios.com, which include campaigns for Adidas Originals, Gillette and Cover Girl.

Receiving the Clio Music Honorary award will be Kasseem Dean aka Swizz Beatz, the Grammy Award winning music producer and global entrepreneur. David Lubars, chief creative officer of BBDO Worldwide and chairman of BBDO North America, will accept the 2017 Clio Lifetime Achievement Award and Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” will receive the first-ever Clio Global Impact Award.