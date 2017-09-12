IMG SIGNS VANDERWAAL: Grace VanderWaal, the 13-year-old singer-songwriter who signed with Columbia Records and Syco Music last year after winning the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” has been inked by IMG Models Worldwide.

IMG will represent VanderWaal for modeling.

The singer, who competed using her signature ukulele, is attending school and prepping for her first album, which will be released soon. It will feature current single “Moonlight,” which has drawn over 10 million combined video views to date since its release last June.

VanderWaal’s “American’s Got Talent” audition, featuring her song, “I Don’t Know My Name,” went viral and is approaching 200 million views.

VanderWaal released her debut EP “Perfectly Imperfect” last year, which landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart and became the best-selling EP of the year. She received the 2017 Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest-Best New Artist and won the 2017 Teen Choice Next Big Thing Award.