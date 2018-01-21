GRACE’S GALS: Grace Wales Bonner is breaking into women’s wear, according to her label’s social media account.

The London-based men’s designer posted an image of a model wearing a white tailored shirt jacket with black trousers and wrote in the caption “Introducing Wales Bonner Women’s Wear.” She did not return a request for comment over the weekend.

For Matches, she has revamped certain pieces from her spring 2018 men’s line — such as her denim and velvet looks — with a softer and more feminine take, according to the retailer’s site.

Bonner presented her fall collection earlier this month during London Fashion Week Men’s. It focused on a story of a black sailor returning to land, and trying to make sense of his identity along the way. The collection was more fluid and relaxed compared to her previous efforts.

She graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2014 and that same year won the L’Oréal Professionnel Talent Award. The following year, Wales Bonner won Emerging Men’s Wear Designer at the British Fashion Awards and in 2016 scooped the LVMH Young Designer Prize.