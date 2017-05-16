AGE AND BEAUTY: Continuing its mission to source exceptional stones, the diamond jeweler Graff has revealed the acquisition of a 373.72-carat rough diamond sourced from Botswana’s Karowe mine.

The diamond, which is classified as a D-color, is the largest discovered in the last century and is estimated to be 3 billion years old, created when Earth was still being formed.

Laurence Graff, chairman of Graff diamonds, said he and his team of gemologists and master cutters will now work at cutting and polishing the stone, which has the ,potential to yield a significantly large polished diamond.

“Every diamond has an inner script that we must read and respect,” said Graff. “We will now spend time discovering the secrets of this magnificent stone. Knowing that nature has given us this extraordinary gift, we take on the great responsibility of releasing its inner beauty.”

Last year the British jeweler also unveiled the Venus, the largest heart-shaped diamond in the world which weighs 118.78 carats, or 23.5 grams. It was cut from a 375-carat rough diamond and polished to ensure it has no fluorescence or colored glow over a period of 18 months.

Other significantly large diamonds acquired by Graff include the Constellation, a round diamond that weighs 102.79-carats and the Delaire Sunrise, a square-cut yellow diamond that weighs 118.08-carats.