AGNÈS B’S SWEET ART: Agnès b.’s spring collection borrows from Candy Crush, but her label’s version features artwork by that name from the graffiti artist John “JonOne” Perello.

Unlike the rabidly popular smartphone game, the artist’s “Candy Crush” collection will include limited-run apparel and accessories for women and men. Known professionally as “JonOne,” the American-born artist got to know the designer after moving to Paris in the Eighties. After showing his work at her Galerie du Jour in Paris in 1989, Perello showed his work in two group shows at the gallery before having his first solo show “Fireworks” in 2015. His “Candy Crush” art was produced for the solo show in 2015.

That was a big year for Perello. After being commissioned for a large-scale work that is displayed in the French National Assembly in Paris in 2015, Perello’s work was reproduced as a French postage stamp. The American-born artist was awarded the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur that same year.

In honor of the Candy Crush collection, Perello is creating three large canvases for its launch at agnès b.’s downtown New York store. Set to open on April 3, the exhibition will also feature the work of artists from The 156 Allstarz Crew including Faust, Grey, Snatch and Jez. The “JonOne in Gotham” show will be on view through May 20 at the 50 Howard Street boutique.

After getting his start in graffiti by using the New York City subway trains “as museums that cross the city,” the artist gave up his Harlem roots to relocate to Paris. In the late Eighties, Perello was surprised to find that artists there were already familiar with his work. In the decades that have since passed, he has established himself as a globally recognized artist that blends hip-hop, street art and graffiti.

Perello’s Candy Crush collection includes a cotton two-piece suit, and T-shirt, for men, as well as a short-sleeve shirt, silk-screened T-shirt, zip blouson, shorts and pants for women. The men’s items will start at $105 and go up to $555. Retail prices for the women’s pieces will start at $65 for a JonOne scarf and go up to $585 for a jacket. The Voyage collection also received Perello’s Candy Crush treatment, which includes a $385 women’s leather tote, a $255 men’s leather wallet, a $145 three-in-one nylon pouch and a $425 nylon weekend bag. The apparel is now available at the company’s site and the bags will be added online Wednesday.

Having opened an exhibition in Rome’s Wunderkammern Gallery earlier this month, Perello has other shows planned for other parts of Europe including the April 19 debut at Zurich’s Kolly gallery, among others.