Gucci’s reimagining under creative director Alessandro Michele has incited a craze for novel designs.

His vision of whimsical frills and sequined appliqués is working — boosting organic sales in the three months ending Dec. 31 by 21.4 percent 1.34 billion euros, or $1.45 billion — WWD reported last week.

A new arrival in the handbag department of Bergdorf Goodman’s web site has continued this tongue-in-cheek attitude.

A paper fan — painted with an owl on one side and Katakana letters spelling “Gucci” on the other — has landed on the department store’s e-commerce platform.

It is priced at $250.

The fan — made in Japan — is currently available for pre-order, with product expected to ship by early May.

Comprised of paper and a wooden handle, the design is aligned with the growing vegan trend in luxury accessories.

Bergdorf Goodman is also offering a $450 Gucci fan, this one made of printed silk, with an ebony handle. It is retrofitted with a silk tassel.

Michele has been known to derive inspiration from Japan. The creative director ventured to Tokyo with a cast of muses — including Petra Collins — for Gucci’s fall 2016 campaign. He shot the controversial, all-Caucasian cast with typical Tokyo sights — like Pachinko parlors — in the background.

Japan’s reputation as a fashion center rolls on. Next up, the country will play host to Louis Vuitton’s resort collection with a fashion show scheduled for May 14.