This year’s Make Equality Reality Gala will celebrate Gucci America president and chief executive officer Susan Chokachi along with A Breeze of Hope Foundation founder Brisa De Angulo, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Equality Now.

The annual gala, to be held October 30 at Gotham Hall in New York, will be co-chaired by Gloria Steinem, Tara Lynda Guber, Susan Hassan, Chandra Jessee, Karen Lehner and Sue Smalley.

“I am proud to be part of a company that is fully committed to protecting human rights and fighting for gender equality,” Chokachi said of the recognition. “In 2013, Gucci founded Chime for Change to campaign for education, health and justice for girls and women all over the world, supporting the work of organizations like Equality Now, which are proving — often against extreme odds — that change is possible. It is an honor to partner with Equality Now, whose legal victories and landmark legislation wins have helped to change the course of history for so many girls and women.”

Equality Now was founded in 1992 as an international human rights organization working with the help of lawyers, activists and supporters to enable women and girls to live a life free from gender discrimination and things like sex trafficking, sexual violence, female genital mutilation and child marriage.

Equality Now’s global executive director Yasmeen Hassan, who also serves on the Chime for Change board, said, “We support and work with activists from all walks of life; they change the course of history. At a time when most corporations were unwilling to associate themselves with issues of gender equality and violence against women, Susan helped launched Gucci’s global campaign Chime for Change to support grassroots efforts for gender equality. We are honored to work with such powerful and compassionate women.”

Chokachi has been with Gucci since 1998. Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative was founded in 2013 by Beyoncé Knowles and Salma Hayek Pinault to promote gender equality.