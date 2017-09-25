NEVER ENOUGH: Gucci is reinforcing its bond with emerging artists via yet another collaboration.

The fashion house has teamed with British artist Helen Downie, known under the moniker of Unskilled Worker, on a capsule collection of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, silk and accessories.

The 40 items – which include printed dresses, bomber jackets, GG Marmont shoulder bags, Princetown mules and Ace sneakers, among others items – feature Downie’s naïve artwork, which is mainly a combination of portraits and floral motifs designed with energetic colors and a witty, playful twist.

Coming in dedicated packaging, for the first time the collection will be available simultaneously worldwide, launching exclusively on the brand’s online store on Oct. 11.

The launch will be supported through Gucci’s digital channels and the hashtag #unskilledworker, in addition to specific promotional activities including the creation of new art walls, fly posters and outdoor banners in key cities such as Milan, London, New York, Paris and Shanghai.

Gucci’s relationship with Unskilled Worker dates back to 2015, when the label’s creative director Alessandro Michele discovered her work on Instagram and invited her to take part in an art exhibition in Shanghai’s Minsheng Art Museum.

Earlier this year, the Florence-based fashion house launched capsule collections in partnership with Spanish artist Coco Capitán and British illustrator Angelica Hicks.

Gucci’s other artistic collaborations include ones with Los Angeles-based artist Amanda Charchian, New York’s Olaf Breuning, South Korean photographer Less and the artist duo Christto & Andrew, who created memes featuring the brand’s timepieces. Launched in March, the project was called #TFWGucci, standing for “That Feel When” or “That Feeling When,” and promoted the brand’s line of watches, coinciding with the annual international jewelry and watch trade show Baselworld.