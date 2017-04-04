GARDEN PARTY: Gucci will hold its next cruise show in Florence on May 29 at the Palatina Gallery at Pitti Palace. This is the first time the location will stage a fashion show.

The event is part of a cultural project with the Uffizi Gallery and the city of Florence, as Gucci will donate 2 million euros, or $2.2 million at current exchange rates, to restore the Boboli Gardens in the city over three years. The Palatina Gallery overlooks the gardens.

“Florence is an unquestionable point of reference for Gucci and (creative director) Alessandro Michele,” said Gucci president and cchief executive officer Marco Bizzarri. “Boboli is the Italian Versailles and we want to make the gardens even more important.”