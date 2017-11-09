WELCOME HOME: Gucci Décor has made its way to Maxfield on Melrose Avenue.

The luxury house’s home line will be sold exclusively on the West Coast at Maxfield’s through the holidays.

The two will celebrate the collection’s launch at the retailer Thursday with a private event that includes a performance from James Righton’s Shock Machine.

It’s another notch in the belt of Maxfield, which has been on a tear over the past year with installations and dedicated pop-ups in its main door and space across the way on Melrose Avenue, hosting brands such as ReadyMade most recently, along with Vetements, Celine, Fear of God, Amiri and Enfants Riches Déprimés, among others.

The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture from the personal collection of Maxfield founder Tommy Perse. The items will be shown throughout Maxfield’s main Melrose Avenue store in addition to the glass Jean Prouvé house adjacent to the store.

The collection features a unique collection of brightly colored, fanciful pieces including five wallpapers, decorative folding screens, a jacquard vanity seat, wooden chairs and velvet cushions. Gucci will also have window space on Melrose with the display to be up through Jan. 4.

An executive from Gucci was unavailable for comment. The company, through a spokesperson, described presentation of the home collection with the label’s apparel and accessories as means to “emphasize the notion that these pieces are simply another way to dress in Gucci.”

Gucci Décor began its rollout in September at the Gucci flagship and specialty stores in addition to the brand’s web site.

