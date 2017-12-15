THIS MUST BE THE PLACE: Gucci’s globe keeps spinning as the fashion label has expanded its Gucci Places project to include six new cities to promote.

First unveiled in July, the initiative aims to invite people to explore international locations that are inspirational for the Florence-based fashion house, creating a worldwide community.

The first Gucci Place was Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England, where the brand supported the “House Style” exhibition of clothing and memorabilia from the past 500 years, in addition to setting its cruise 2017 advertising campaign lensed by Glen Luchford.

Each reflecting the taste and an inspiration for the brand, the new locations are Italy’s Biblioteca Angelica library and Castello Sonnino castle, situated in Rome and Tuscany’s Montespertoli, respectively; Maison Assouline in London; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art — or LACMA; the Bibo restaurant in Hong Kong, and the Waltz store in Tokyo.

Similarly to the first Gucci Place, the Gucci app will enable customers to become involved in the story of the new locations. In particular, the app is configured to use the geolocation services of a user’s mobile device so that when a person is in the proximity of a Gucci Place, she receives a push notification inviting her to visit the venue.

Once in a Gucci Place, the app allows users to check in and win the badge associated with it. Badges can be collected and shared on social media.

In addition, the device provides detailed descriptions of the venues, featuring texts, pictures, videos and an information section dedicated to the events staged in each location.

Similarly to the Gucci Places Chatsworth collaboration, an exclusive selection of products, based on those in Gucci’s Courrier collection, has also been designed as part of the initiative. Special patches inspired by each location will be featured on the products, which will be available at each Gucci Place and in the Gucci stores nearby.

Founded in 1604, the Biblioteca Angelica was the first public library in Europe, where Gucci hosted a private party to celebrate the publication of A Magazine Curated By Alessandro Michele — the house’s creative director — and set its pre-fall look book shot by Derek Ridgers.

Previously, the house staged its cruise 2016 campaign in the historical wine estate and international educational center of Castello Sonnino, located in the Tuscan town of Montespertoli and dating back to the 13th century.

Maison Assouline in London was the space where the limited-edition Gucci book “Blind For Love” by Nick Waplington was presented with a special book signing last year. Published by Assouline, the tome documented the Gucci cruise 2017 collection.

Los Angeles LACMA museum is relevant for the house as Gucci sponsors the annual Art + Film Gala since 2011, when the benefit event was established.

Showcasing the works of renowned contemporary artists as Banksy, Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, the Bibo restaurant in Hong Kong was the location for a private dinner hosted by Gucci to celebrate the #GucciGram Tian digital art project, which took place during Art Basel Hong Kong in 2016.

Offering a unique selection of cassettes, vinyl, VHS tapes, boomboxes and old magazine editions, the Waltz store is located in Tokyo’s Meguro area, which evokes the set of the house’s fall 2016 campaign shot by Glen Luchford.