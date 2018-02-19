GUCCI’S COUNTDOWN: As if anyone in the fashion industry could forget, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s surprising invitation to the brand’s fall 2018 show on Feb. 21 is an orange timer with red digital numbers that count down to the event, sealed in a Ziploc bag. On one side, the timer warns “Parental Advisory, Explicit Content.”

Gucci’s show invitation.

On the other side, it provides details of the show, to be held at 3 p.m. at Gucci’s headquarters in Milan. As with past Gucci invitations, the designer’s lucky number — 25 — appears on the bag.

The other side of Gucci’s invitation.

The underlying message is a mystery and the fashion house is mum on show details.

Michele is known for unique and unusual invitations. A year ago, it was hard to miss — and easy to collect: A 33-rpm vinyl record. On side A, Florence Welch read from “Songs of Innocence and Experience” by William Blake. On side B, A$AP Rocky read “A Love Letter From Frederick Wentworth to Anne Elliot” from “Persuasion” by Jane Austen. Packaged in a brown paper envelope, the cover of the record showed a photo by Coco Capitan. “What are we going to do with all this future?” was spelled out in graffiti-style graphics.

In September, the invitation comprised an old pharmacy box with Eritrea aromatic paper, candles and matches.