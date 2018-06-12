Gucci Garden Pays Tribute to Björk.

FLORENCE — Gucci has unveiled two new halls in its Gucci Garden exhibition space here on Tuesday, the opening day of Pitti Uomo.

Located on the first floor of the venue, the new space will host presentations and installations by different artists on rotation.

First up is a setup celebrating Gucci’s collaboration with Icelandic singer Björk, which dates back to last year when the fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele designed unique pieces for the artist’s “The Gate” music video.

A standout is a luminescent creation that took 550 hours to make and 320 hours to embroider. The gown combines five meters of pleated iridescent PVC and 20 meters of pleated lurex organza, crêpe de chine and silk jersey.

A second gown crafted in organza and tulle is also showcased in the space, along with a selection of books connected to the imaginary world represented in the video and a range of accessories sported by Björk. These include two masks created by artist James Merry and footwear designed by Michele, such as iridescent leather ankle boots with removable platforms and ballerina flats in silver leather.

To complete the tribute, curator Maria Luisa Frisa selected a range of books, catalogues and magazines about Björk and Iceland to be sold in the Gucci Garden’s store.

In addition to the new halls, the exhibition space updated its Cinema da Camera space, dedicated to video screenings. A new episode of the film series “Zeus Machine,” realized by the Zapruder group and reinterpreting the labors of Hercules, was on display. Dubbed “Kolossos,” the latest episode is set in the oldest Italian Olympic wrestling club Atletico Faenza and captures the training of the Graeco-Roman wrestling athletes.

Gucci Garden was first inaugurated during Pitti Uomo last January, presenting the brand’s vintage and contemporary pieces in a creative space that aims to express the evolving aesthetic and philosophy of the company.

As reported, in addition to the exhibition area, Gucci Garden also includes a restaurant — or Osteria — headed by Italian three-Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura and a store, carrying an exclusive, limited-edition selection of the brand, along with stationery, postcards, matches, decorative boxes and antique tomes from the Antica Libreria Cascianelli in Rome, among others.

Exclusively for this store, on Tuesday the fashion house debuted a capsule collection developed with London-based artist Isabella Cotier. The range comprises T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoods and tote bags embellished with Cotier’s colorful illustrations representing eccentric Florentine characters in the city’s key locations, such as cafés, markets and streets.

“It all started with seeing this one character, named Flora, in this café. She started dancing and I found out she’s a retired ballerina, so from there I started collecting these characters,” said Cotier, who lived in Florence for 12 years. (The famous Gucci Flora print has no relation to this character).

“It’s just about these characters and that kind of aloofness that there’s definitely in Italy, especially this attitude of being relaxed and not caring so much about the observer,” she added.

The collaboration with Cotier follows the collection of clothing, porcelain mugs and candle holders the brand developed with Jayde Fish.

Housed inside the historic 14th-century Palazzo della Mercanzia, in the city’s central Piazza della Signoria, the Gucci Garden project further strengthens the relationship between the fashion house and its Florentine roots.

Last year, Gucci also pledged to donate 2 million euros to restore the Boboli Gardens in the city over three years. On Tuesday evening, the fashion house will also host an event in this venue.