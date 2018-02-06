GUCCI’S MONREAL WALLS: Gucci’s collaboration with Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal on the spring 2018 ad campaign are visible on the brand’s Art Walls in New York and Milan.

In New York, the location features portraits of two women wearing the latest Gucci eyewear styles in the artist’s signature surreal style.

In Milan, the wall presents a work inspired by the couple in Jan van Eyck’s famous 1434 painting, “The Arnolfini Portrait,” and “The Garden of Earthly Delights (1490-1500)” by Hieronymus Bosch.

Gucci said a new Art Wall will be unveiled in Hong Kong in mid-February.

Executed in New York by Colossal Media and in Milan by Urban Vision, the Art Walls will be on display for about two months.

The wall in New York covers 8,208 square feet on Lafayette Street in the SoHo neighborhood, while the 1,900-square-foot wall in Milan is located on Largo la Foppa, in the artsy Brera area and near Corso Garibaldi.

In May, both murals were illustrated by Angelica Hicks.

Monreal in December collaborated on Gucci’s Gift Giving campaign developing imagery that was featured in a dedicated book. Spanning many categories — ranging from T-shirts and footwear to handbags, jewelry, children’s wear and even porcelain items — the product selection was at the core of the art book released by the Florence-based fashion house with the artist.

Monreal designed a series of digitally created artworks incorporating Gucci products and developing a narrative inspired by the story of the fall of Icarus.

He worked with Gucci taking part in the #guccigram project in 2015, while recently his artworks were printed on T-shirts featured in the brand’s cruise 2018 collection.

In September, Monreal was called on to decorate the Art Walls in Milan and New York to celebrate the launch of the Gucci Bloom fragrance.