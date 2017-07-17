GOING PLACES: Gucci is reaching out globally in more ways than one. The Florence-based company is launching Gucci Places with the goal to invite people to explore locations that creative director Alessandro Michele has found inspirational.

The idea is to build a community and to encourage discovering interesting details about the places. Each Gucci Place will have its own dedicated badge and incorporate motifs that suggest the specific location.

The first Gucci Place to be unveiled will be Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England, where Gucci is now supporting an exhibition of clothing and memorabilia entitled “House Style.” The exhibition showcases clothing from the past 500 years that belongs to the Devonshire family. Glen Luchford also photographed Gucci’s cruise 2017 campaign at Chatsworth, one of Britain’s stately homes. The ads were fronted by British actress Vanessa Redgrave.

An exclusive selection of products based on those in Gucci’s Courrier collection has been created as part of a Gucci Places Chatsworth collaboration. The pieces all feature Chatsworth and Gucci Places patches and will be on sale only at the Chatsworth store, and Gucci’s Sloane Street store in London, from mid-July.

The Gucci app will add a new functionality to involve customers in the story of each designated place. The app will be configured to use the geolocation services of a user’s mobile device so that when you are in the proximity of a Gucci Place you will receive a push notification to invite you to visit the relevant location.

When in the Gucci Place, the app will allow users to check in and win the badge associated with it. The device will also provide a detailed description of the venue, featuring texts, pictures and/or videos and a section dedicated to the events it is staging.

Later this year, the company will unveil additional Gucci Places and dedicated products.