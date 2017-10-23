INTERNATIONAL DASH: Gucci, Loewe and Dior have all been named as potential winners of The Fashion Awards 2017, which will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 4.

Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, it is run in partnership with Swarovski, as previously reported.

During an event in London’s Soho House on Monday morning, the British Fashion Council announced the nominees for the nine categories, including business leader, urban luxe brand and designer of the year.

Alessandro Michele for Gucci, J.W. Anderson for Loewe, Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, Phoebe Philo for Céline and Raf Simons for Calvin Klein were shortlisted in the designer of the year category. Meanwhile, Christopher Kane, Erdem, J.W. Anderson, Roksanda and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen will vie for the women’s wear award.

Burberry, Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, J.W. Anderson and Martine Rose have been nominated for British designer of the year in men’s wear, while Faustine Steinmetz, Matty Bovan, Rejina Pyo and Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E. are up for the British emerging talent in women’s wear prize.

Cottweiler, Charles Jeffrey, Henry Holland, Phoebe English Man and A-Cold-Wall will compete for the British emerging talent in men’s wear prize.

More awards marking career milestones of industry members will be announced in November.