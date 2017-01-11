Gucci named renowned Chinese actress Ni Ni as its new ambassador for eyewear in Asia.

Chosen for epitomizing the fashion house’s new codes and aesthetics, Ni Ni praised creative director Alessandro Michele’s collections, his “passion for beauty of the past” and his ability in imparting “his own poetic language into designs that speak to the individuality of a person.”

“To be part of this new chapter at Gucci is truly inspiring,” Ni Ni said.

Shot by photographer Glen Luchford, the actress fronts three spring 2017 advertising images focusing on eyewear, wearing different styles of sunglasses and optical frames. These include a rounded style in glitter acetate and an oversize, cat-eye-shaped sunglass embellished with a tiger on the temples, which is reprised to be also featured in a classic havana optical option.

The campaign images will break across Asia starting in February 2017.