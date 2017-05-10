MILAN — Gucci is breaking new ground in the communication business. On Wednesday, the Italian brand revealed a large-scale mural by British illustrator Angelica Hicks, promoting a new limited-edition line of T-shirts.

The mural, which is on the side of a building located in the central Corso Garibaldi area, features the images of two girls in Gucci attire and is completed by the wording “Freaks and Geeks.”

The illustration is part of a series of 11 designs that will be printed on the T-shirts. Gucci revealed on its corporate web site that Hicks’ illustrations will include a sketch of a book named “The Gospel According to Gucci” and another design featuring two Gucci blouses on striped backgrounds.

Only 100 units of each style have been produced, for a total of 1,100 pieces, each numbered with a dedicated label. The collection will be available in Europe and in the U.S. exclusively at Gucci’s online store beginning May 25.

Once again, Gucci introduced the project via Instagram by posting a picture of the Milanese wall decorated by Hicks. For the occasion, the brand also created a dedicated #GucciGeeks hashtag.

This is not the first time Gucci has collaborated with artists on murals. In February, the brand mounted a mural in New York’s Lafayette Street, between Prince and Spring Streets in the SoHo district, by San Francisco-based illustrator Jayde Fish.

Other artistic collaborations include ones with Los Angeles-based artist Amanda Charchian, New York’s Olaf Breuning, South Korean photographer Less and the artist duo Christto & Andrew, who created memes featuring the brand’s timepieces. Launched in March, the project was called #TFWGucci, standing for “That Feel When” or “That Feeling When,” and promoted the brand’s lines of watches, concurrent with the annual international jewelry and watch trade show Baselworld.

Gucci will unveil its cruise 2018 collection on May 29 with a show staged at the Palatina Gallery at Pitti Palace, in Florence. This will be the first time the location will host a fashion show.