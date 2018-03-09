HAPPY ENDING: Determination can definitely pay off.

Florence-based fashion school Polimoda and Gucci are offering a scholarship to Dutch student Elisa van Barneveld, who in October launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money to enroll in Polimoda’s master in fashion retail and management developed in collaboration with the luxury fashion house.

Generating some buzz around her crowdfunding initiative through social media and digital communication, van Barneveld, who was turned down for a loan by her bank, succeeded in collecting 10,000 euros in three months, a sum equivalent to almost half of the tuition fee.

When Polimoda and Gucci learned about the student and her desire to attend the program, they interviewed her and decided to help her raise the total amount required to enroll.