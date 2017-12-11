CULTURAL CRUISE: Gucci is showing its cruise 2019 collection in Arles, France, in May.

The luxury company said on Monday that it will hold a runway show on May 30 at the Alyscamps Roman necropolis, which was classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.

The Gucci show will be the first big event to be hosted at Alyscamps, which is located a short distance from the town of Arles, in the heart of France’s Provence region.

Gucci has previously presented its cruise collections, designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, in other culturally significant locations, including New York City’s DIA Art Foundation, Westminster Abbey’s cloisters in London and Palazzo Pitti’s Palatina Gallery in Florence.