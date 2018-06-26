GO TIME FOR GUCCI, LACMA: Fine art photographer Catherine Opie and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro will be the 2018 honorees at the eighth annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art, or LACMA, Art+Film Gala, sponsored by Gucci and taking place on Nov. 3 at the museum.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since 2011, and will continue their efforts as the 2018 Art+Film Gala cochairs.

“Catherine Opie is one of the most important artists working today,” said Michael Govan, LACMA’s chief executive officer and Wallis Annenberg director. “Through her photographs, Cathy captures aspects of American culture, identity and politics that speak to audiences of all backgrounds. In Los Angeles, she is also recognized for her work as a teacher. In that role, she shares her knowledge and passion with future generations of artists who will continue her legacy of documentation.”

He continued, “In 2016, audiences entered the vibrant world of Guillermo del Toro at his first solo retrospective at LACMA, ‘Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters.’ As a filmmaker, Guillermo’s work challenges us to ignore traditional art-historical narratives and hierarchies of high and low culture. His ability to collapse time and space, history and fiction, and nature and fantasy makes him an exceptional filmmaker.”

Said Chow, “Both artists share an exceptional ability to tell human stories that are relevant and important to our time. Gucci’s commitment to art and film at LACMA and beyond is invaluable and we are grateful to be partnering with them once again.”

Proceeds from the annual event, where tickets are upward of $5,000 a plate, go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming, in addition to screenings that explore the intersection of art and film. LACMA Productions is an extension of the museum’s film initiative and filmmaker Sini Anderson has been commissioned to make a short film about Catherine Opie.