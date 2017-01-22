POWER TRIO: Gucci is aware of the power of hashtags in the digital era.
On Friday, the fashion house teased the launch of a still undisclosed project by introducing the hashtag #InBloom.
Gucci revealed it has tapped actress Dakota Johnson; actress, model and writer Hari Nef, along with artist and photographer Petra Collins to front this new initiative.
Johnson, who will appear in James Foley’s “Fifty Shades Darker” movie and in Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” this year, was seated front row at Gucci’s women’s spring 2017 show last September. Meanwhile, Nef and Collins walked the brand’s men’s fall 2016 and women’s fall 2016 catwalks, respectively.