Gucci is embracing diversity in all forms.

The Italian house, which has recently released its pre-fall advertising campaign showing only people of color, seems to take diversity to new heights — or even space — for its fall visual communication. On Thursday, the brand posted a range of short videos on its official Instagram account featuring models styled as aliens in Gucci attire.

Such a marketing strategy retraces the path of the brand’s pre-fall ads. Back in January, the label teased its campaign by posting a series of casting videos featuring people of color who were asked to indicate their spirit animal and share their dance moves. The dancing theme defined the pre-fall campaign, so should we expect Gucci to take us to another planet for fall?

While the answer is pending, the reactions to the short videos are pouring in on social media. In particular, London’s Central Saint Martins student Pierre-Louis Auvray posted comments pointing out the similarity of Gucci’s concept with his own.

The famed school backed its student publicly through its BA Fashion-dedicated Instagram account. The image released compares Auvray’s work to one of Gucci’s videos, while the caption reads: “On the left is the work of @pierlouis7 [Auvray’s Instagram nickname,] a women’s wear student on @bafcsm [BA Fashion Central Saint Martins,] posted 7 weeks ago. On the right is a still from a @gucci post yesterday.”

“Wherever your influences come from, it is vital to credit,” continued the caption. “Young emerging designers and artists only have their ideas to trade,” it ended, with the addition of the bold #CREDITYOURINFLUENCES and #PAYYOUNGCREATIVES hashtags.

On Friday, Gucci declined to comment.