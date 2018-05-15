EXTENDED FAMILY: After making Dakota Johnson one of his muses and the face of the Gucci Bloom fragrance, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele tapped Johnson’s grandmother Tippi Hedren to star in the label’s new timepieces and jewelry advertising campaign.

In the images, the Hitchcock actress appears as a mysterious fortune teller. Set in Los Angeles, in a richly decorated interior embellished with gold chairs, silk table cloths, crystals and candles, the campaign portrays Hedren practicing the arts of palmistry and crystal ball reading for fellow models Victoria Schons, Emily Unkles, Tom Atton Moore and Tex Santos-Shaw.

Shot by Colin Dodgson, the ad images are also flanked by a short video, which includes close-ups of the Gucci Ouroboros, GG Running and Le Marché des Merveilles fine jewelry collections and the G-Frame and G-Timeless timepieces, among others.