ON THE WALL: Gucci has unveiled murals in New York, Milan, London and Hong Kong.

The murals re-create images from the brand’s pre-fall 2018 advertising campaign, which pays tribute to 1968’s student marches and riots that began in Paris in May that year and that would end up reverberating beyond the French borders.

Photographed and directed by Glen Luchford, the black-and-white campaign is inspired by late Fifties’ and Sixties’ bold French Nouvelle Vague imagery and by radical filmmakers François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

Colossal Media executed the mural in New York’s SoHo district, while Urban Vision realized the art walls in London, a stone’s throw from Brick Lane, and on Milan’s Corso Garibaldi. The Hong Kong installation is located on D’Aguilar Street in Lan Kwai Fong.

Gucci first debuted the art wall project in February in New York.