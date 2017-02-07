GUCCI’S OUTDOOR STATEMENT: Gucci mounted a large-scale mural today on New York’s Lafayette Street, between Prince and Spring.

The 2,500-square-foot wall launches with artwork from San Francisco-based illustrator Jayde Fish, and will continue throughout the year with other collaborations.

Called “The Hermit,” the painting depicts a woman on a sky-bound journey, looking through a telescope into the unknown.

Creative director Alessandro Michele discovered Fish’s work on Instagram and several of her illustrations were featured in the women’s spring 2017 collection. The first illustration was painted over a six-day period. It was mounted to coincide with New York Fashion Week and will remain through the end of March.

In recognition of the wall, a Snapchat Geofilter, created by Fish, is available in the vicinity of the artwork.

Gucci partnered with Colossal Media, a leader in hand-painted outdoor advertising, to take over the mural for 2017.