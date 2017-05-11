Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative, together with Global Citizen, and Kleiner Perkins, will host Chimehack 4, its fourth “hackathon” to create tech-driven solutions for gender equality, on June 10 and 11 at ’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

“Chimehack has always addressed some of the toughest challenges facing girls and women around the world, from reducing violence against women to increasing access to medical care. This year we are excited to explore ways technology can advance solutions for refugee girls at this critical moment in time,” said Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci America.

Chimehack 4 will bring together technology-sector leaders and rising stars, along with issue experts and nonprofit leaders, to design technological solutions that leverage the global reach of Facebook’s platforms to break down the barriers to education for refugee girls.

“Facebook is committed to building a safe and supportive community and one way we do this is through our social good tools,” explained Naomi Gleit, Facebook’s vice president of social good. “I look forward to seeing what creative solutions we can hack together.”

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we come together to help eliminate the roadblocks to education, equality and safety for all girls and women,” said Juliet de Baubigny, senior partner at Kleiner Perkins. “With Chime for Change and Chimehack there’s an incredible opportunity to do just that — led by the passion and skill of developers and engineers who are building technology-driven solutions to empower women across the globe.”

Chime for Change is a global campaign founded by Gucci in 2013 to raise funds and awareness for girls’ and women’s issues. The campaign’s hackathon series, dubbed Chimehack, launched the same year and has since convened more than 400 hackers and tech experts, along with nonprofit leaders, to create innovative solutions for girls and women.

“The passion, creativity and tangible solutions borne of this gathering each year are a remarkably encouraging sign of continued innovation in the pursuit of a sustainable future for women and girls around the world,” said Hugh Evans, ceo of Global Citizen.

Chimehack 4 will offer up to $30,000 in prizes. Interested engineers, designers, product managers and marketing experts of all levels are invited to apply at chimehack4.eventbrite.com. The deadline for applications is June 2.