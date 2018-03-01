Guess cofounder Paul Marciano warmly welcomed guests into the Marciano Art Foundation Wednesday evening, focused on the celebration of two new exhibitions there, after model Kate Upton continued to slam the Guess cofounder and denim firm earlier in the day.

Paul Marciano and brother Maurice Marciano on Wednesday hosted a cocktail celebration at their contemporary art museum, which opened last year in a former Scottish Rite Masonic Temple. The Marcianos were celebrating the opening of the Foundation’s latest exhibitions, which officially bowed Thursday: “Reality Projector” by Olafur Eliasson, an installation in the building’s first floor Theater Gallery, and “Line Packers,” featuring the works of German painters Peppi Bottrop and Albert Oehlen.

The Marcianos, as the party’s hosts, were of course a hot commodity that evening among friends and supporters of the Foundation with a steady stream of people coming up to say hello, mingle and chat with the brothers. Paul shied away from questions about the exhibition Wednesday evening, deferring to Maurice.

“It’s not me; it’s my brother. I don’t do that,” Paul said when asked about the new works of art. “Because I didn’t even visit yet. I didn’t see it; I just walked in.”

Guess confirmed last month the creation of a special committee to oversee an investigation into claims of misconduct, and more specifically sexual harassment, lodged by Upton against Paul. The executive has also stepped away on unpaid leave from his duties as chief creative officer, while the investigation is conducted. Marciano has continually denied all allegations against him, which initially surfaced by Upton on social media in late January in which she hinted at the executive’s misconduct. She later went to Time to detail her story.

Wednesday, Upton took to social media again to air grievances about the company’s use of what she called “Paul Marciano’s personal lawyer.” Guess said late last month it hired the firm O’Melveny & Myers to handle an investigation into the claims against Paul, while the special committed hired Glaser Weil as its legal counsel. Upton made clear in her recent post she would not work with the company on its investigation. She went on to call the investigation a “stunt” and also said it “is a clear indication to me that Guess is not taking these claims seriously, nor are they committed to making changes at the highest levels.”

The company’s stock, since Upton’s initial post Jan. 31, has taken a tumble and is off about 14 percent.