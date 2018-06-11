THE SEQUEL: Guess Inc.’s Guess Jeans U.S.A. revealed details of where its roving Farmers Market pop-up concept is set to go next.

The company in May launched the Farmers Market concept — a weekend-long force of exclusive streetwear drops and collaborations, skateboard demonstrations, food and live music — with Nicolai Marciano, who handles brand partnerships and specialty marketing for Guess, disclosing to WWD at the time the concept would indeed hit the road internationally, but didn’t reveal much beyond that.

Guess said Monday the concept would be a mix of pop-ups with exclusives also to be sold through some retailers this month and next. Exact dates have yet to be revealed.

The pop-up concept, which will be a scaled-down version of what was seen in Los Angeles, is set to make its way to Paris at Club 75, Selfridges in London, GR8 in Tokyo, Lessons in Perth and Dover Street Market in Singapore.

International retailers set to receive pieces from the capsule collection include Slamjam in Milan, Luisa Via Roma in Florence, Juice in Hong Kong and online via the Innersect App based out of China.

The idea for the Farmers Market was born out of Guess Jeans USA, which parent Guess calls its incubator division. It began as a collaboration between Guess Jeans and Sean Wotherspoon, the founder of the boutique Round Two, with the collection originally slated to launch at a traditional pop-up. The idea morphed into a farmers market-themed pop-up held on Lot 5 at Guess headquarters, featuring pop-ups and product from Darren Romanelli, Carrots by Anwar Carrots, Pleasures, Utmost, Chinatown Market, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Fontaine Cards, Pintrill and Sandal Boyz.

“It’s the community. It’s an experience,” Marciano told WWD at the time of the Market’s launch. “You sell something to a store, like a wholesale account and there’s nothing special about that. It’s very transactional. Here, you’re creating a story around the clothing that’s dropping and an experience that’s happening and that’s ultimately where our demographic and the youth wants to connect these days.”