POOL PARTY: Guess’ pick for its latest swimwear capsule and campaign was a no-brainer.

The Los Angeles denim firm partnered with Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, the cofounders of the A Bikini a Day blog and designers behind Monday Swimwear, on a swimwear campaign and capsule. The two were on hand in Los Angeles Tuesday for poolside festivities in honor of the collection at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood.

“We are really, really proud and excited about this Guess collaboration,” Brugman said. “This is by far the biggest collaboration we’ve done yet and we really wanted to do something that was different than anything we’d really see in recent years with Guess and bringing it back to iconic, vintage Guess.”

The first meeting with cofounder, executive chairman and chief creative officer Paul Marciano had the three perusing through the Guess archives and drawing inspiration from photos of Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer amid all the gingham and daisy prints.

Aside from drawing inspiration from Guess, the two were also focused on making sure the line was designed around comfort, something they keep top of mind with their own line, Oakley said.

“We were lucky to be involved in the design process,” Oakley said. “The collaboration started because we truly believe that Guess and their branding and their messaging is so in line with ours. We just thought it was such an appropriate and amazing partnership.…Their campaigns are just absolutely stunning. Usually, all the shoots we do [for the blog] are so natural. This pin-up, vintage style — no one’s seen us like that before.”

The collection totals a dozen pieces in a mix of one piece and bikini tops and bottoms retailing from $39 to $79. The collection has already been slowly rolling out to stores in Europe and the U.S. with a full rollout to additional stores and the Guess web site by May 16.

