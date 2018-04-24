TO MARKET, TO MARKET: Guess Inc. continues to tap its archives for inspiration with its Guess Jeans USA division releasing a Nineties-inspired capsule dubbed Farmers Market.

The collection, rich in color blocking and bold colors, is to roll out May 5 at the company’s headquarters where Guess’ spin on a farmers market will culminate in a marketplace of local brands, food and skateboarding set to include companies such as Chinatown Market, Pleasures, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Medicom, Utmost, Fontaine Cards, Carrots, Pintrill and Sandal Boyz.

The company’s requiring registration for a wristband to anyone interested in attending.

Sean Wotherspoon, who teamed with Guess on the Farmers Market capsule, helped produce a range that includes hoodies, T-shirts, denim jackets and overalls that borrow produce and floral graphics from the Guess archives. Graphic T-shirts will retail for $60, while colorblocked and striped T-shirts are priced at $80.

Wotherspoon is the owner of the men’s vintage retailer Round Two, which has locations on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and Richmond, Va.

Round Two will have also have a presence at the Farmers Market event next month as will Darren Romanelli, who has also collaborated in the past with the denim firm on his own vintage-inspired pieces and a new collection set to debut at the market.

The marketplace comes as a number of companies experiment with the concept, most notably adding some element of streetwear in the mix stemming from the successes of ComplexCon in Long Beach. Adidas earlier this year made a go at a similar event, taking over the former American Apparel factory in downtown for its 747 Warehouse event during the All-Star Game weekend and then continued on with a smaller-scale exhibition called 3 Rooms done in partnership with skateboarder and entrepreneur Na-Kel Smith. Refinery 29’s 29 Rooms, while not focused on the streetwear market, made its way to the West Coast for the first time earlier this year and was another mix of art installations melding fashion, technology and culture.