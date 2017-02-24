PRET-A-PEI: Guo Pei’s maximalist glamor hit the fashion headlines in 2015 when Rihanna wore one of the Beijing-based couturier’s dramatic creations — a canary-yellow, fur-trimmed gown and cape — to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York.

Now the designer, who has been presenting couture in Paris since January 2016, is readying to introduce a more tempered take on her aesthetic with the launch of a high-end, ready-to-wear line during Paris Fashion Week. The veteran Chinese couturier aims to break into the international market with the collection.

Pei will present about 30 mainly daywear-focused creations in her Paris showroom from March 1 to 10. Jack Tsao, the company’s president, said the idea is to retain a “couture spirit” in terms of the signature embroidery details, workmanship and textiles, with contemporary spins on traditional Chinese garments.

Prices in the line range from about $420 for pants to about $9,500 for a jacket in embroidered satin with mink strips on the body and sleeves.

Pei started out her career designing rtw for Tian Ma for 10 years. The past 20 years have been devoted to her couture line, however, with couture salons in Beijing, Shanghai and Paris. Known for her love of historical references and intricacy, Pei’s Rose Studio employs 500 people in China, with a 300-person embroidery team.