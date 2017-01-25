JURY DUTY: Bertrand Guyon, creative director of Maison Schiaparelli, is to preside over the fashion jury of the 32nd edition of the International Festival of Fashion and Photography, set to take place from April 27 to May 1 in Hyères, France.

Shoe designer Pierre Hardy will head the jury for the festival’s newly created accessories prize, while British fashion photographer Tim Walker will take the lead for photography.

Guyon tapped an international panel to serve on the fashion jury, including stylist Camille Bidault-Waddington, French journalist Sophie Fontanel, London-based jewelry designer Sabine Getty and American actress Melissa George. Other members are Laure Hériard-Dubreuil, founder and director of The Webster in Miami; journalist Simone Marchetti of La Repubblica; Murielle Lemoine, director of Maison Lesage; Milan-based curator Cloé Perrone, and New York photographer Max Vadukul.

Notable participants on the accessories jury include Laurence Reulet, jewelry director for Hermès, and the television journalist and cashmere designer Alexandra Golovanoff.

The festival has been a launchpad for many fashion designers, including Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Viktor & Rolf, Christian Wijnants, Felipe Oliveira Baptista and Anthony Vaccarello.

Festival director Jean-Pierre Blanc announced the lineup during a press conference and party at the Maison Schiaparelli on Place Vendôme. Designs and photographs from the young contenders were displayed for guests.

Finalists for this year’s fashion prize included young designers from France, Switzerland, China, The Netherlands, South Korea, New Zealand and Germany.

Finalists selected in the accessories category included designers of bags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear and hats.

The lineup of exhibitions at the festival was also announced. Visitors to the storied Villa Noailles in Hyères can expect to see works from Schiaparelli, Tim Walker, Nicolas Ouchenir, Jean Cocteau, Les Dix, Vendula Knopovà, François Chaignaud, Jacob Bird, Wataru Tominaga, Arno Bani, Bless, Marc Turlan, Louise Desnos, Charles Negre, Vetoj, The Formers and Antoine Grulier.

Main partners of the festival include Chanel, Swarovski, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Première Vision, Chloé, Défi, Galeries Lafayette Foundation and the Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode.