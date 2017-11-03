While Gwyneth Paltrow is a year into designing clothes for her brand, Goop Label, she maintains that the mix of chunky cashmere sweaters, pique blouses and tweed shift dresses isn’t at all fashion.

“It’s really the opposite of fashion,” said Paltrow at her first preview of the line in New York on Thursday. “We’re not trying to move the needle.”

Wearing a navy velvet pantsuit of her own design and white sneakers, Paltrow walked WWD through the newest pieces, which start at $195 and go up to $1,395. New looks include dark-rinse wide-leg jeans, a cargo parka with a fake fur hood and a camel coat made from Loro Piana cashmere.

“Everything we make at Goop comes out of a white space; it’s like that with our skin care,” said Paltrow. “I love designer fashion, I’m a fan, but it’s so incredibly expensive. My point was, is there an under $600 version of that blazer that’s made in the same factory in Italy? It turns out, yeah. The idea of it is, how do you respect the modern woman and make beautiful designer clothing that’s trend-proof?”

From Paltrow’s “white space” came a black silk mock turtleneck jumpsuit that would be a no-brainer for an office holiday party, and a long black cape that pairs well with an evening gown.

As for venturing into new areas, the jumpsuit was Goop’s first foray into eveningwear. Otherwise, “the only accessory I’d like to do at some point is the bag answer to this,” Paltrow said, pointing to her own blue Céline shopper while offering some constructive criticism to Phoebe Philo. “I love [my bag], but it doesn’t fit over my shoulder, it weighs a lot when it’s empty and there’s nowhere for the computer to go.”

See looks from the Goop Label’s fall drops below:

