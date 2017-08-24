BRANCHING OUT: Gwynnie Bee, the clothing rental subscription service for women sizes 10 to 32, is partnering with Jay Godfrey to launch his first plus-size collection exclusively for members. The five-piece collection will feature bestsellers and styles from his current line in sizes 10-32. The pieces are being offered for rent on GwynnieBee.com on selected launch dates through Sept. 14.

The pieces, which include four dress styles and one jumpsuit, retail between $186 and $375.

Gwynnie Bee’s membership options are one item out at a time/$49 month; two items out at a time/$69 month; three items out at a time/$95 month, and up to 10 items out at a time/$199 month.

Jay Godfrey, which has been in business 12 years, sells at such stores as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom Intermix, Aishti (Lebanon and Dubai), in addition to Revolve.com and JayGodfrey.com. That collection wholesales from $100 to $250.

As reported, Jay Godfrey launched Jay x JayGodfrey, a diffusion line for fall selling.