SEEING DOUBLE: Paris Men’s Fashion Week has just lost another runway show, with Haider Ackermann the latest designer to join the coed movement.

The Paris-based designer, who recently parted ways with Berluti where he was creative director for three seasons, will present his debut dual runway show during Paris Women’s Fashion Week in September, for the spring 2019 season.

“This decision reflects a desire to stage a new balance between the two collections by breaking with codes and re-creating magic with the interaction of two different identities,” Michèle Montagne, his public relations director, said on Friday.

The news comes a day after Emporio Armani and Furla announced plans to present a coed show in September, with the likes of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Givenchy already having switched to a coed format, staged during women’s fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

Etro, Missoni, Jil Sander, Dsquared2, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Kenzo, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford and Cédric Charlier are among others to have already jumped on the coed bandwagon, with, J.W. Anderson and Salvatore Ferragamo recently joining the pack.

Generally, having one display instead of two per season allows brands to reduce costs, while presenting a cohesive fashion message that works for many labels in an increasingly gender-blurry world.