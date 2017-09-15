STREET CRED: Fashion or street cred? Hailey Baldwin can serenely claim she’s got both. The busy model and Instagrammer co-curated her first show on Friday, in partnership with Adidas and JD.

Dubbed “Streets of EQT” — EQT stands for Adidas’ Equipment range that was launched for runners in the Nineties — the event took place at London’s Old Truman Brewery, following a dynamic format that included a catwalk, a live-stream backstage and a Q&A with Baldwin.

The 20-year-old, who boasts 10.6 million followers on social media and who, along with rapper Stormzy, is also the face of EQT’s latest ad campaign, said she wanted to be as hands-on as possible. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible. It was really important to me that guests got to see what goes on backstage at a show — the excitement, the chaos, the final touches. So I installed huge screens either side of the runway with a live feed from backstage, so everyone could see what was going on and feel part of the action.”

Baldwin also gave JD consumers the opportunity to sit front row and walk in the show alongside some familiar faces. Street-cast models mixed with London’s young and cool, including Jude Law’s son Raff Law and Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corre, offering an authentic and laid-back flavor to a body-conscious collection that was strong on attitude.

Adidas’ three stripes appeared on leggings, track and sweat pants, some of which were cut short and high-rise or worn inside retro long-socks. There was no room for untrained abs, with cropped tops and hoodies being the look du jour. Windbreakers anyone? Yes. But only if function is OK to take a backseat to fashion. More substance came via cozy black and beige velvet items which let off a luxe air.

The high and low mix worked both on and off stage. Baldwin herself styled her sporty bottoms with a pair of vertiginous stiletto boots, naming Rihanna as her inspiration. “She can pull off so many different things. She does no wrong,” the model said, admitting to having a weak spot for Victoria Beckham as well, but for a “chic and cool” kind of aesthetic.

To finish things off, the model rocked the crowd with a quick-paced “game of essentials,” following EQT’s motto “Everything that is essential. Nothing that is not.” Among her personal top hits: a leather jacket, a good highlighter, anything by Frank Ocean — and her parents.

The collection is available at jd.co.uk from today, with additional styles dropping later this month.