Hailey Baldwin fans will soon get an eyeful of the latest Guess girl in a new campaign shot by Tatiana Gerusova to celebrate the company’s 35th anniversary. Baldwin wears the Guess Originals 1981 Anniversary Capsule, which goes back to the company’s denim roots and features stone-washed jeans, oversized jackets and lots of logos. Of course, it’s Baldwin, who’s doing her best to channel Claudia Schiffer in the seductive photos, that Paul Marciano hopes will make a lasting impression.

“She’s very of-the-moment and has a huge following on social media,” said Marciano. “As with all our Guess girls, we like to get them before they’ve done any other campaigns. Hailey’s career is now really starting to take off.”

The black-and-white images, art directed by Marciano and shot by Tatiana Gerusova, are set inside a Los Angeles denim washing facility and feature Baldwin and heartthrob Stefano Sala wearing a variety of limited-edition pieces including denim sporting the same woven labels, buttons and rivets as the Eighties originals. Mixing equal parts modern and vintage, the jeans-heavy women’s assortment delivers a range of baggy and high-waisted jeans, skirts, jackets, vests and chambray shirts emblazoned with logo letter appliqués, archival embroidery patches and laser printing. Oversized T-shirts and vests are balanced by bodysuits, cropped tops, racerback tanks and sweatshirts stamped with that familiar triangle. Retail prices range from $49 to $228.