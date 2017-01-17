Hailey Baldwin sure likes to keep them guessing. The Insta-famous model and celebrity offspring is already starring in Guess Inc.’s 35th anniversary campaign come March, and next month she will appear in the company’s spring Guess Jeans campaign.

The images, art-directed by Paul Marciano, chief creative officer, and shot by Rayan Ayash in Palm Springs, Calif., capture Guess girls Hailey Baldwin and Emma Stern in sexy and feminine silhouettes while male model Stefano Sala wears the new men’s wear collection full of bold military details.

The women’s wear assortment features silhouettes including silky cutout maxidresses, off-the-shoulder boho tops and distressed color-block denim shorts. Coachella, anyone? Embodying the classic Guess DNA, two-piece denim ensembles and a dark wash, hip-hugging denim pencil skirt with button detailing on the sides lend a classic feel to the assortment. The women’s sportswear palette includes earth tones and pastel blues as well as white and navy blue stripes and deep royal blues with blooming rose printed pieces. Retail prices range from $70 to $148 for dresses, $89 to $148 for denim, $98 to $158 for outerwear and leather, $24 to $89 for knits and woven tops and $69 to $148 for bottoms.

The men’s collection includes color-blocked long-sleeved wovens, striped crewneck shirts, light layering pieces with military patchwork, slim tapered denim with zipper detailing on the pockets, distressed light wash denim with patchwork detailing and ribbed tapered pants. Men’s also features a salmon pink bomber with “California” embossed in cursive on the back. The complementary color palette includes earthy camel tones, military green, a mixture of blue hues, tropical prints and bird feather prints. Retail prices range from $89 to $148 for denim, $69 to $128 for activewear, $98 to $168 for outerwear and blazers, $29 to $89 for tops and $59 to $108 for bottoms.