California native Hailey Clauson has re-signed with Ford Models in New York, where she began her career a decade ago. Clauson has appeared on the covers of i-D, GQ and Sports Illustrated, and walked runways for the likes of Max Mara and Roberto Cavalli. The 23-year-old began her career with Ford, at the age of 13; she is also represented by Two Management in Los Angeles.

“I had always dreamed of being a Ford model. When I was 13 years old I convinced my parents to take me to an open call they held at their L.A. office and they ended up signing me on the spot,” Clauson says. “Because Ford has brought on an amazing new team that I’m very confident in and the agency’s name has always been iconic in the fashion industry, I’m so excited to be back where I started with many more goals to accomplish.”

“In the age of accelerated change, certain ideals remain timeless — and self-possessed classic beauty is always in style,” the agency said in a statement. “Hailey Clauson is an example of such character, and someone that we are very excited about welcoming home to Ford Models.”

