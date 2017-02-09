Just a few months after Haute Hippie rebooted with a new senior management team, showroom and e-commerce site, the brand has been taken over by the Halston Operating Co. LLC.

The move, which started Feb. 1, shifts management from Haute Hippie’s Investment Group, which was comprised of Hilco Global, Madaluxe Luxury and Earthbound Brands, to the Halston team. A Halston spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Halston or its chairman and chief executive officer Ben Malka had taken a stake in Haute Hippie.

Moving forward, Haute Hippie will be based in Halston’s headquarters. Meanwhile, the sportswear label’s design, production, merchandising and sales will continue to be run out of Haute Hippie’s New York office.

Halston continues to hold the rights to Halston and to sell the contemporary Halston Heritage collection. Adding Haute Hippie to the fold is part of Halston’s strategy to diversify its brand portfolio and business operations. The company also plans to leverage its retail knowhow and operations to help bolster growth of the Haute Hippie brand.

Haute Hippie’s creative director Cady Vaccaro will continue in that role as she steers the design side of the brand. Vaccaro said, “We’re excited by the positive reaction from the market in response to our most recent collections. Now that we’ve joined the Halston team, we’re looking forward to introducing our brand to a global audience.”

Starting with the fall collection, Haute Hippie will be produced by its new team. The advanced contemporary company does not anticipate any disruptions in shipments as a result in the change in management, a company spokeswoman said.

Halston is owned by Malka, Hilco Global and Genuity Capital Management Services Inc. Malka said of the Haute Hippie deal, “The potential of this partnership will allow for both companies to expand our businesses globally.”